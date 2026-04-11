Sundargarh: Husband kills wife over family dispute

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Bonai: Husband kills wife over family dispute. Such a report has come from Sashyakala village near Barashuaan under Lahunipada police station limits in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Sarajina Minz while the accused man, her husband has been identified as Zulu Minz, who has been detained by Police as of now.

According to information, there was a fight between the wife and the husband for some reason. At this time, the husband Zulu picked up a wooden plank that was lying nearby and hit the woman on her head. Accordingly, after sustaining the injury, the wife Sarafina fell unconscious and her health condition turned critical.

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On receiving the information, the Lahunipada police reached the spot and admitted the seriously injured Sarafina to the Lahunipada hospital. However, the doctor there declared her dead after medical examination.

In this regard, the police have seized the wooden plank and are investigating the case.

The police have said that the details about the incident will be known after the investigation.