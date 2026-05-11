Sundargarh horror: Minor girl found hanging inside house

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Sundargarh: A Minor girl’s body was recovered on Sunday in Sundargarh district of Odisha. This tragic incident was reported from Mahulpali village under Lefripada police station limits.

According to local sources, the incident took place when no other family members were present at home. The minor girl was allegedly found hanging with the help of a saree inside the house. Family members and locals rushed to the spot after coming to know about the incident.

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After receiving the information, Lefripada police reached the village and recovered the body. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have started further investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Also read: Youth Brutally Hacked To Death In Nayagarh