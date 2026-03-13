Sundargarh: Badagaon Police Station ASI Arupa Nanda Das arrested by Odisha Vigilance

Advertisement

Sundargarh: Arupa Nanda Das, ASI, Badagaon Police Station, Dist-Sundargarh has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance on Friday for taking bribe Rs.25,000/- from an eatery (Dhaba) owner to help him in a case and allow him to run his business smoothly. He is being forwarded to the Court today.

In this connection, Odisha Vigilance has registered case vide Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No 1/ 11.03.2026 U/s-7PC( Amendment )Act, 2018 against the accused Sri Das, ASI.

Soon after trap, searches were conducted at 4 locations connected to Das by the Vigilance Officials. During searches, cash Rs.3,31,316/- was unearthed from Bhubaneswar and Badagaon Govt quarters of Das and seized.



Further, he was found to have made a visit to Vietnam last year during the month of May. In addition, he was found to have possessed some foreign currencies of Vietnam and Nepal.

Investigation into the case continues.