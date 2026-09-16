Sundaragada: Two minor girls gang-raped, five detained

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Sundaragada: In a shameful incident, two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped under Birmitrapur police station limits of Sundaragada district of Odisha.

A group of youths allegedly waylaid the minor girls while they were returning home after attending Karma Puja celebrations on Monday evening. Before the girls could ask the reason of them blocking their ways, the boys allegedly took them to a nearby forested area and raped them one after the other.

However, the matter came to the light when the family members lodged complaints at Birmitrapur police station soon after the girls narrated their ordeal. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons.

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Based on the complaints, cops detained five young men for interrogation. Besides, they conducted an on-spot investigation with the aim of getting some lead in the case and sent the victims for medical examinations.

While further probe into the sexual assault case is underway, the incident has sparked outrage in the locality.