Suna Besha of Holy Trinity concludes, darshan begins

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Suna Besha concludes

Puri: The Suna Besha also known as Rajarajeshwari Besha of Holy Trinity, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra concluded this evening after the servitors adorned them with gold ornaments.

Lord Jagannath and his siblings adorned the Rajarajeshwari Besha after returning from Gundicha temple, on Ashadha Shukla Ekadasi Tithi.

Lord Balabhadra wore the Shreepayar, Shreebhuja, Kirita, Odiani, Kundal, Chandasurya and different chains while Devi Subhadra was adorned with the Kirita, Odiani, Chandrasurya, Kana, Adakani, Kadambamali, Sebatimali, and two Tagadis.

Similarly, Lord Jagannath glittered with Shreepayar, Shreebhuja Kirita, Odiani, Kundal, Chandasurya and different chains.

Soon after completing of the Suna Besha rituals, the Holy Trinity are now giving darshan to lakhs of devotees on chariots. As per the schedule, it will continue till 11 PM.

The Srimandir temple administration along with the Puri district administration and other enforcement agencies have made elaborate arrangement to conduct the event smoothly and peacefully.

Different services such as water facilities, health services, food, police aid, child desks, helplines, information centres, temporary shelters, wheelchair arrangements for persons with disabilities, lifeguard services, control rooms, and more are being provided to the visitors.

Also Read: Watch: High drama on cricket ground! Woman sits on pitch as son not selected in cricket team in Odisha, alleges partiality by coach

Subadh Nayak 11896 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.