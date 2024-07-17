Suna Besha of Holy Trinity concludes, darshan begins

Puri: The Suna Besha also known as Rajarajeshwari Besha of Holy Trinity, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra concluded this evening after the servitors adorned them with gold ornaments.

Lord Jagannath and his siblings adorned the Rajarajeshwari Besha after returning from Gundicha temple, on Ashadha Shukla Ekadasi Tithi.

Lord Balabhadra wore the Shreepayar, Shreebhuja, Kirita, Odiani, Kundal, Chandasurya and different chains while Devi Subhadra was adorned with the Kirita, Odiani, Chandrasurya, Kana, Adakani, Kadambamali, Sebatimali, and two Tagadis.

Similarly, Lord Jagannath glittered with Shreepayar, Shreebhuja Kirita, Odiani, Kundal, Chandasurya and different chains.

Soon after completing of the Suna Besha rituals, the Holy Trinity are now giving darshan to lakhs of devotees on chariots. As per the schedule, it will continue till 11 PM.

The Srimandir temple administration along with the Puri district administration and other enforcement agencies have made elaborate arrangement to conduct the event smoothly and peacefully.

Different services such as water facilities, health services, food, police aid, child desks, helplines, information centres, temporary shelters, wheelchair arrangements for persons with disabilities, lifeguard services, control rooms, and more are being provided to the visitors.