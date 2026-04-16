Summer vacation in Odisha will be declared based on Collectors’ reports: S&ME Minister

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Bhubaneswar: Summer vacation in Odisha will be declared based on the reports of collectors about the heatwave conditions, informed School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on Thursday.

Speaking to the newsmen, the School and Mass Education Minister said that the safety of school children during the summer time will be given top priority by the state government and if it is required schools will be closed for summer vocations.

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The Minister, however, clarified that the collectors are keeping a close vigil on the extreme heatwave conditions in their respective districts especially in the Western Odisha and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) will declare closure of schools for summer vacations after a comprehensive review of the collectors’ reports on prevailing heatwave conditions.

Also Read: IMD Issues Heatwave And Thunderstorms Alerts For Odisha