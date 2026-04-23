Summer vacation in Odisha likely to begin from April 27!

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Bhubaneswar: In view of the ongoing severe heatwave conditions in the state, the summer vacation in Odisha is likely to begin from April 27, hinted School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond today.

A special meeting was held with Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Pati and senior officials of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department where the current weather conditions and temperature were reviewed, he informed.

Besides, a proposal was made for early summer vocation and the complete proposal regarding the summer vacation has been conveyed to the Chief Minister who will take a final decision in this regard following which a formal notification will be issued by the government very soon, most likely by April 27, the Minister added.

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Nityananda Gond’s announcement comes hours after Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) Minister Suresh Pujari informed that the state government is mulling over early summer vocations.