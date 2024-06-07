Sujata Karthikeyan goes on ‘Child Care’ leave for six months

Bhubaneswar: Senior Odisha IAS officer and special secretary of the Finance Department of Odisha Government, Sujata R. Karthikeyan, went on a sixth moth leave.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department of the State government, Sujata took child care leave for six months to take care of her minor daughter and help her in her studies.

“In continuation to GA & PG Department office order No.13535/AlS.l dtd. 10.05.2024, Smt. Sujata R. Karthikeyan, IAS (RR-2000), special secretary to Government, Finance Department is granted child care Leave for a period of 6 months i.e. of 180 days w.e.f 31.05.2024 to 26.11.2024 to take care of her minor daughter appearing her 10th exam as per Rule 18-D of AIS (Leave) Rules, 1955,” the notification said.

“Child Care Leave shall not be debited against the leave account. During the period of Child Care Leave, she shall be paid leave salary equal to the pay drawn immediately before proceeding on leave,” the notification added.

Also Read: Over 500 Focus Lights Used In Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project Uninstalled As Govt Changes In Odisha