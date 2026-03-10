Sufficient quantity of LPG gas is available in Odisha, Chief Secretary advises public not to get panic

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg today reviewed the situation regarding the availability of cooking gas (LPG) and petrol and diesel in the state in a meeting at the conference hall of Lok Seva Bhavan.

Principal Secretary of the State Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department Sanjay Kumar Singh and officials of companies marketing cooking gas (LPG) and fuel oil, including AOCL, HPCL and BPCL attended the meeting.

Sufficient quantity of cooking gas (LPG) is available in the state and the Chief Secretary advised the public not to worry much about this. The meeting discussed in detail the distribution process and supply chain system from oil refineries/depots to LPG distributors and retail outlets.

The oil company authorities informed that there is no problem in supply of cooking gas, petrol and diesel to the consumers. Similarly, there is no problem in supply of cooking gas to educational institutions and hospitals.

The Chief Secretary has directed the oil company authorities to maintain the supply chain balance by making cooking gas and fuel oil available at the facilities.

The meeting has directed both the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department and the oil company authorities to regularly provide necessary information through various channels regarding the availability of cooking gas and petrol, diesel etc. and to take steps to create awareness.

The Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department of the state government has also been directed to submit a daily report on the details being provided to the Central Government by the oil company authorities regarding the availability of cooking gas and fuel oil in the state.

