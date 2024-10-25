Successfully faced cyclone Dana and achieved the zero casualty target: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: We successfully faced cyclone Dana and achieved the zero casualty target, said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while reviewing the cyclone aftermath situation and restoration works at the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office this evening.

While speaking to the media persons, the Chief Minister said that with the blessings of the Lord Jagannath and the support of the people, we have successfully fought the cyclone and achieved our zero casualty target.

The CM thanked the officials and employees of all the departments for the success. He also thanked the media for alerting the public and helping the government to take measures by giving news round the clock.

Majhi said that as of last evening, around 8 lakh people were shifted to the shelters and kept there safely.

Advising the employees, the Chief Minister said that they have worked hard and succeeded in the fight but if we work for another 24 to 48 hours, the restoration works will be complete successfully.

Informing about the restoration work, he said that as per the latest data, all the major roads have been cleared and made accessible for transportation.

A total of 22.43 lakh households were affected by power outages. Out of that, 14.80 lakh houses have been supplied with electricity by 6 pm today and others will get it by tomorrow afternoon. The Principal Secretary of Energy Department is present in Kendrapara and Bhadrak and is supervising the restoration work and speeding up the work, he added.

In the field of agriculture, the initial estimate (Eye estimate) says that there has been crop damage in 1.75 lakh acres of agricultural land. Compensation will also be given after receiving accurate and complete data.

Reports of damages of houses also have been come to the fore and the affected people will get pucca houses and the people who lost their crops will also be compensated, the CM assured.

Health services going well, medical teams are going to all shelters and conducting regular health check-ups. About 2,200 babies were born in hospitals and maternity homes, and 18 of them were twins, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that people can stay in the shelters till the situation normalizes in the places where the land is flooded and people’s houses have been destroyed. He said that the concerned district collectors have been directed to provide free food to the people for seven days, if needed.

A total of 158 platoons of police forces have been engaged and they are helping in transporting the people and giving security at the shelters. Appreciating the police force, the Chief Minister said that they have done a good job and worked with empathy.