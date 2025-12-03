Subhankar Mishra apologizes on YouTube after controversial comment on Puri Shrimandir sparks backlash, watch

Advertisement

Puri: Subhankar Mishra has apologized on his YouTube channel regarding his controversial comment on Shrimandir. Following complaints, Subhankar has removed the video from his YouTube channel.

“I apologize from the bottom of my heart to the Odia brothers and sisters who were hurt. I apologize to the Jagannath devotees who were hurt due to my post,” said Subhankar.

He had made a controversial comment suggesting that if lovers visit Shrimandir, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, their marriage may not succeed. The comment sparked strong protests, prompting a senior servitor to file a complaint at Singhadwara police station.

Watch the video here: