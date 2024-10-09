Subhadra Yojana’s 1st instalment money in 2nd phase credited to beneficiary accounts, CM distributed in Baripada, watch

Baripada: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday distributed the first installment money in second phase of the Subhadra Yojana. He was at an event at the Chhau Padia of Baripada town where he distributed the money.

As per reports, the money was then credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida as well as many ministers and secretaries of the state government participated in the program.

Today, more than 35 lakh beneficiaries were given the first instalment payment of Subhadra Yojana in the second phase.

In the first phase, 25 lakh women were given the first instalment. So far, one crore 20 thousand women beneficiaries have registered in Subhadra Yojana.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana last September 17. In the first phase, around 25 lakh beneficiaries were provided the Subhadra Yojana amount.

The money has been credited to the accounts of more than 35 lakh beneficiaries today. By December, more than 1 crore women beneficiaries will get Subhadra Yojana financial amount.

Watch the video here: