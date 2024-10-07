Subhadra Yojana update: Rs 1 has not been deposited in Subhadra beneficiaries’ accounts today because…

Bhubaneswar: The registration of Subhadra Yojana touched the one crore-mark today, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) department in a press release.

As per the release issued by the department, over 1.2 crore women have registered themselves for the Subhadra Yojana till date.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will attend a special event in Baripada on October 9 and credit the first installment of Subhadra money in over 35 lakh eligible beneficiaries’ account during the second phase, the notification said.

The department also clarified that Rs 1 has not been deposited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts saying that in the first phase, Rs 1 was transferred on an experimental basis, however, no such provision has been initiated for the second phase.

It further urged the people not to fall prey to the fake news about Subhadra Yojana being circulated in different social media platforms, rather visit the official website or the social media platforms for more and detailed update about the scheme. They can also use the toll free number -14678- to get latest updates of the scheme, it added.