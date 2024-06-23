Subhadra Yojana to be rolled out in Odisha within 100 days, says Deputy CM Pravati Parida

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida has revealed that the Subhadra Yojana is all set to be rolled out in the state within 100 days.

Speaking about the Yojana to media, the Deputy CM said that all the eligible woman would benefit from the Subhadra Yojana and receive Rs 50,000 over a period of two years.

She further mentioned that there would be requirements of budget for the Subhadra Yojana. “For this Deputy CM KV Singh Deo has visited Delhi and has attended the pre-budget meeting and GST council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman,” said Deputy CM Pravati Parida.

Furthermore, she mentioned that in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for conservation of environment, a mission has been launched under the Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Department. Under this initiative, over 4.5 crores trees will be planted and the women of the stated are asked to nurture these trees just like they care about their mother.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier, Deputy CM and Mission Shakti Minister Pravati Parida clarified that the Mission Shakti, launched by the previous Naveen Patnaik government, will continue.