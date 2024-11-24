Subhadra Yojana first installment third phase money credited to beneficiaries’ bank account

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government deposited the third phase of first installment of Subhadra Yojana money in the bank account of beneficiaries on Sunday. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has distribute the money amount from Sundargarh. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida as well as many ministers and secretaries of the state government participated in the program.

According to govt, as many as 20 lakh women including 25% of the previously rejected beneficiaries has received Rs 5,000 as the Subhadra Yojana money in their bank account today. Out of the 2.67 lakh beneficiaries in the rejected list, around 25% has received the money after timely corrections. It is note worthy to mention that the rest of the beneficiaries will also receive the Subhadra Yojana money after physical verification. As many as 1.16 crore beneficiaries have enrolled to receive the benefits of the Subhadra Yojana.

Earlier Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that the issues in the Aadhar linkage of five lakh beneficiaries also needs to be solved. They will be able to avail the benefits after their Aadhar accounts are linked with their phone numbers. She also added that they will receive the money in December.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana last September 17. In the first phase, around 25 lakh beneficiaries were provided the Subhadra Yojana amount.