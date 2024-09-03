Subhadra Yojana state-level management committee reviews preparedness to launch the scheme

Bhubaneswar: The Subhadra Yojana State Level Management Committee on Tuesday met to review the preparedness to launch the scheme.

The management committee led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja convened the meeting to assess the progress for the launching of the scheme on September 17 at Janata Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the new scheme and hand over the Subhadra cards to some of the selected beneficiaries.

Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department Shubha Sharma provided an update on the preparations.

The meeting reportedly discussed different important points liking venue setup, parking, traffic control, transportation, pass distribution, and media coordination.

