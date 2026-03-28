Subhadra yojana registration process for new applicants to start from April 1: Details here

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha State government has come up with a big decision for new applications of the Subhadra Yojana. Registration process to get financial benefit from this scheme to start from April 1.

An important step has been taken to include more eligible beneficiaries under the state government’s innovative initiative ‘Subhadra Yojana’ for the financial empowerment and self-reliance of women in the state.

With the approval of the government, new applications will be accepted through the ‘Subhadra Portal’ for one month from 01 April 2026 to 30 April 2026.

Application period: 01 April 2026 to 30 April 2026

Age limit: The age of the applicant should be between 21 years and 60 years as on 01.04.2026.

Financial assistance: Eligible beneficiaries will get a total assistance of Rs 10,000 in two installments annually from the financial year 2026-27 till the duration of the scheme.

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Application Process and Terms:

Who can apply: Only women who have not applied for Subhadra Yojana before can apply afresh during this period. Applications of women who have already applied will not be entertained.

Where to apply: New applications will be registered through Common Service Centre (CSC) and Our Service Centre (ASK) through Subhadra portal.

Form Availability: Application forms are available free of cost at all Anganwadi Centres (AWC) and CDPO offices.

Subhadra Yojana is a historic initiative for the women of the state. The government has made all necessary arrangements to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out.