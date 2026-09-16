Subhadra Yojana registration date announced; Women aged above 21 years can apply

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has announced the dates for the fresh registration for Subhadra Yojana. The Deputy CM said that the Subhadra Yojana will complete two years on Thursday, September 17.

In addition, Deputy CM Pravati Parida appealed to people to light lamps from 6 pm to 7 pm at their homes to mark the occasion on September 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha on September 17, 2024. The second anniversary will be celebrated across the state with rangoli programmes, competitions and other events planned at 338 locations.

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Meanwhile, the Subhadra Portal will reopen for fresh registration from April 1, 2026. The portal will remain open for registration for one month period. The eligible women aged above 21 years-old can apply for the registration.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “Girls in Odisha who have turned 21 will be welcomed as new ‘Subhadras’.”

Till now, Rs 25,800 crore has been provided to beneficiaries under the Subhadra scheme over two years. According to the figures shared by the state government, around 1.03 crore women have benefited from the scheme so far.