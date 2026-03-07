Subhadra Yojana Odisha: Women beneficiaries to get Rs 5 thousand each tomorrow on International Women’s Day

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Tomorrow, i.e. on International Women’s Day, the fourth instalment of Subhadra Yojana money will be disbursed to the accounts of more than 1 crore women beneficiaries of Odisha.

As per the previous announcement, the government will disburse 5 thousand rupees in one go through DBT, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Saturday.

More than 5 thousand crore rupees will go to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. 2 lakh 13 thousand new beneficiaries will get the money.

Changing of the list of Subhadra beneficiaries is a continuous process. Those who turn 21 will be included, and those who turn 60 will be moved to the pension list.

More than 1 crore women of the state have already received a total of 15 thousand rupees in three instalments. But the state government has denied it to ineligible beneficiaries. Along with this, the government also disbursed money to those who were found eligible during verification. They will also receive the fourth instalment of money.