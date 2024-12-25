Subhadra Yojana Odisha update: 1 crore beneficiary women to get 2nd instalment money in March, said CM

Bhubaneswar: The second instalment money of the Subhadra scheme in Odisha will be credited to the beneficiary women’s account in March 2025. It was confirmed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday.

As per reports, CM Majhi said that the second instalment money under the Subhadra Yojana, the flagship programme of the Odisha BJP government, will be provided to the beneficiary women in March 2025. He said that one crore women will get this money in one go.

The CM also informed that one crore beneficiaries of the said scheme will get the Subhadra scheme money of the first instalment in the New Year in January 2025.

