Subhadra Yojana Odisha: 1st instalment’s 4th phase money to be credited to beneficiaries on Dec 25

Bhubaneswar: The first instalment’s fourth phase money of Odisha’s Subhadra Yojana will be credited to the accounts of the beneficiary women on December 25. The Odisha Information and Public Relation Department informed about this on Wednesday.

As per the information by the I and PR Department, the 4th phase of the 1st instalment money of Subhadra Yojana will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiary women on December 25.

The information further says that the verification process for transfer of this phase of money is underway.

Besides, the list of eligible and non-eligible beneficiaries will be published by December 6. The list will be publicized in the Block level, town level and Mahanagar level.

Once this above list is publicized on December 6, there will be a 7 days window (from the date of publication of the list) within which period complaint, grievances related to this will be heard.