Subhadra Yojana money to be deposited in account of 1 crore beneficiaries by December

Bhubaneswar: Much to the delight of the one-crore beneficiaries, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Pravati Parida has announced on Thursday, about the Subhadra Yojana money deposition in the bank accounts of beneficiaries for the third phase of the first instalment by December.

Additionally, in this third phase all the Anganwadi workers (AWW) will be covered after their verification which is already complete. A meeting will be organised on Thursday evening to include the 2.67 lakh beneficiaries who have been left out earlier.

The 20 lakh beneficiaries will receive the Subhadra Yojana money by November 24. As many as 1.16 crore beneficiaries have enrolled to receive the benefits of the Subhadra Yojana.

Deputy CM also appealed to the five lakh masses to apply from a bank account linked to a single mobile number as multiple bank accounts are linked to a single mobile number.

