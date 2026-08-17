Subhadra Yojana Money on August 28, Raksha Bandhan: Dy CM Pravati Parida

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Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday announced that the next installment of the Odisha government’s flagship Subhadra Yojana will be released on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

The state-level disbursement programme will be held in Nayagarh, where over 1 crore women across Odisha will receive the assistance directly into their bank accounts.

Speaking to reporters, the Dy CM said that all women who have applied for the scheme by August 28 will be eligible to receive the money in this phase. She further informed that beneficiaries who were left out earlier despite being eligible will get all 5 pending installments together this time.

What is Subhadra Yojana?

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Named after Goddess Subhadra, the younger sibling of Lord Jagannath, the Subhadra Yojana is a women empowerment scheme launched by the Odisha government in 2024. The scheme aims to provide financial independence and improve the socio-economic status of women in the state.

Under the scheme, eligible women aged 21 to 60 years and residents of Odisha will receive Rs 10,000 annually for 5 years, totaling Rs 50,000 per beneficiary.

The annual amount is disbursed in two equal installments of Rs 5,000 each – one on Rakhi Purnima and the other on International Women’s Day, March 8. The money is transferred directly to Aadhaar-enabled bank accounts through DBT.