Subhadra yojana guidelines released today by Odisha Government, see what all it entails

Bhubaneswar: The Subhadra yojana guidelines have been released today by the Odisha Government said reports on Monday in this regard. The Odisha Women and Child Development department has released an 18-page guideline in this matter.

According to reports, the Subhadra scheme guidelines have details on the objective, applicability and those who shall be eligible. The Odisha Women and Child Development department released the detailed guidelines.

One of the important guidelines released regarding the scheme is that women between 21 years to 60 years of age can apply. The Date of birth mentioned on the Aadhaar card shall be considered and accepted in the application.

The Subhadra Yojana in Odisha shall be launched in Odisha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, said reports on Sunday. Details in this regard was provided by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his visit to Odisha today.

Reports said that Dharmendra Pradhan visited Odisha today and is presently in Puri. He also visited and offered prayers at the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri. The Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the regulations of Subhadra Yojana on August 23.

The Chief Minister announced the Cabinet’s approval of the regulations of Subhadra Yojana. Women between the age of 21 years and less than 60 years will receive money. The money will go to the woman’s account through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) he further said.

More than one crore women will benefit from it. Every year on Rakhi Purnima and International Women’s Day five thousand rupees will go to woman’s bank accounts directly. Hence the women under this scheme will get the amount of Rs. 10,000 every year till five years. (This is an amount of Rs. 50,000 within a time span of five years)

The money will go to woman’s account within five years of Subhadra Yojana launch. The money will go on Subhadra debit card. A call center will be opened for clarifications relating to this scheme.

Women can apply for the scheme at Anganwadi Centres, Block Offices and at Jana Seva Kendras. Beneficiaries who use the debit card of Subhadra Yojana for digital payments more frequently will be rewarded. 100 such beneficiaries will be rewarded.