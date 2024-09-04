SUBHADRA Yojana: Girls, women seen running for Aadhaar correction, watch

Balasore: Huge crowd was witnessed in Seva Kendras today in Soro of Balasore district in Odisha. Mainly women, men and even teens were seen running into the Post office and Seva Kendras for their last minute Aadhar card correction which is an essential part of the most awaited Subhadra Yojana. The women specific scheme in which all eligible women will received the first instalment of Rs 5000 this September 17, has earned much popularity and family members of Subhadra beneficiaries are sweating enough to get the women’s Aadhar updated properly.

In Soro of Balasore long queues were witnessed in front of public service centers and post offices. Reportedly, people queued up from night for Aadhaar correction.

After the formation of the new BJP government in the state, efforts have been made to empower women through Subhadra Yojana. Aadhaar correction is an important part in this scheme.

Therefore, long queues have been seen in front of various public service centers and post offices here. Somebody needs to link her mobile number while some other woman wants name correction.

Even, some people have complained that the owners of the Seva Kendras are earning good out of this.

A stampede like situation has been witnessed in a video where men, women and even a few children or teens are seen running with their documents into the post office after making way from a crowded iron gate. Though, so far no information regarding any injury has come, heavy crowd has been witnessed.

Watch the video here: