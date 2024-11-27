Subhadra Yojana: Girls turning 21 by March 2025 eligible to get money, says Dy CM

Bhubaneswar: In Subhadra Yojana, girls who would attain 21 years of age by March 2025 are also eligible to avail the benefit of the scheme. They will also get the money if she applies, said Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday on Subhadra Yojana.

The Deputy CM said that today she was watching TV in which she saw huge crowd at the bank. On this situation she consoled the beneficiaries/ applicants and assured not to worry.

She said that if there is no matching between Aadhaar and ration card of the applicant, she should address this problem.

Even if you register now, you will get the money in February, she said.

Reportedly, one crore four lakh beneficiaries had registered for Subhadra Yojana. So far, about 80 lakh 46 thousand women have received money. The remaining applicants have been asked for physical verification at the block level.

Of the 2 lakh 67 thousand ineligible applicants that were disqualified, in almost all districts, the departmental officers have reviewed and resolved 22 percent of the problems.

The last day of the first instalment will be March 7, 2025 and the second instalment will be provided on March 8, she said.

Out of 1711 women in the Bonda Ghati, 572 have already received Subhadra Yojana benefits. The remaining others will get it after physical verification. The local departmental officers have been instructed to go to these beneficiaries.