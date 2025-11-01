Subhadra Yojana: Beneficiaries to get financial assistance on March 8

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has announced that new beneficiaries under the Subhadra Yojana will receive financial assistance on March 8, 2026, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida. The newly approved recipients will be provided with funds for two installments together.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that all necessary preparations have been completed to ensure smooth and timely disbursement of assistance to the eligible women beneficiaries.

Advertisement

Registration for the second phase of the scheme began today (November 1) and will remain open for one month. The application window may be extended if required, Parida said. Eligible beneficiaries registering in this phase will receive the third and fourth installment amounts together next year on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The beneficiaries can apply through the official website Subhadra portal. The online process aims to promote transparency and make the scheme easily accessible to eligible women across the state.