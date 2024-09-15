Subhadra Yojana: Beneficiaries receive Re 1 in bank accounts during DBT Testing

Bhubaneswar: The eligible beneficiaries of the Odisha Government’s Subhadra Yojana received Re 1 in their registered bank accounts during the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) testing on Sunday ahead of the launch of the scheme on September 17.

According to sources, around 60 lakh women have got themselves registered to avail benefits under the scheme.

All women, who have already applied or get registered for Subhadra Yojana on or before September 15, will get the first instalment after the launch of the ambitious scheme by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida informed media.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

Subhadra Yojana will be launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 while the distribution of the first instalment of financial assistance will begin on the very day.

The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.

Meanwhile, around 10,000 padayatras are being conducted throughout the state to promote the scheme and Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Sunday launched the Subhadra Swagat Padayatra across all revenue villages.