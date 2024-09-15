Subhadra Yojana: 10,000 Padyatras organised across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Sunday launched the Subhadra Swagat Padayatra across all revenue villages in the state to spread awareness about the BJP’s government scheme.

They led a massive Subhadra Swagat Padayatra from Unit-III Giridurga Temple to Ramadevi University Square in Bhubaneswar. Thousands of woman along with Deputy CM Pravati Parida marched for the Padayatra.

Deputy CM KV SinghDeo, Bhubaneswar MLA Aparajita Sarangi and other BJP leaders attended the “Subhadra Swagat Padayatra” programme.

The Padayatra will continue for almost one week and aims to reach all the blocks, panchayats and villages.

The SHG workers, Anganwadi workers and Asha workers will lead the Padayatras to spread awareness among the society.

Currently, around 50 lakh women have been registered under the Subhadra Yojana. Those who complete the registration process by September 15 will receive financial assistance on September 17.

