‘Subhadra’ scheme to be launched on September 17 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The most awaited ‘Subhadra’ Scheme will be launched on September 17 in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced in Delhi on Saturday.

As per reports, PM Modi will visit Odisha on his birthday on September 17 and will launch the ‘Subhadra’ scheme. So, on the scheme will be launched on PM Modi’s birthday.

The Chief Minister announced this while addressing a gathering of Non Resident Indians (NRO) in Delhi on Saturday.

The scheme will be inaugurated in presence of five lakh women, the CM also said.

Also read: Public Grievance Cell of Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to begin from July 1