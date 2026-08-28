Subhadra money to be credited today, over 1 crore beneficiaries to get 5th installment

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Bhubaneswar: The fifth installment of ‘Subhadra’ scheme will be transferred to the bank accounts of as many as 1.03 crore women beneficiaries across Odisha today on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

As per reports, a total of 1,03,26,162 beneficiaries in the state will receive the fifth installment of the scheme. Rs 5,000 will be transferred directly to the account of each eligible beneficiary via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the distribution of the fifth installment of Subhadra scheme in Nayagada today, added reports.

This time 2,21,054 beneficiaries will receive Subhadra assistance for the first time; they will receive their pending amounts along with Rs 5,000.

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These beneficiaries will collectively receive Rs 25,000 which includes the instalments they were eligible for but hadn’t received along with this installment.

Rest of the beneficiaries will get Rs 5,000 which is the fifth instalment. The Subhadra scheme provides an eligible beneficiary Rs 50,000 spread over 5 years; the fifth installment was due to be paid today.

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