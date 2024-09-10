The news is by your side.

Subhadra forms and registration is done freely, Odisha Govt warns against unauthorized fees

By Subadh Nayak
action for unauthorized fees for subhadra forms

Bhubaneswar: Subhadra forms and registrations are done free of cost and stringent action will be taken against unauthorized fees, informed the Information and Public Relationship (I&PR) Department.

According to Women and Child Development Department, the state government has received allegations that some service providers, including Anganwadi workers, Jan Seva Kendras, and Mo Seva Kendras are demanding Rs 50 to Rs 200 for forms and online registration.

Taking a serious note of the allegation, the State government clarified that it pays Rs 15 per form, plus GST, to service centers for processing, scanning, and uploading. Therefore, none should pay any extra money for the same.

It also warned stern action against the service providers who demand money for the registration process of the Subhadra scheme.

As in formed by the government, it stopped one month’s salary of an Anganwadi worker for neglecting to distribute application forms in Balasore. Likewise, a Jan Seva Kendra at Debasis in Kendrapara district also has been temporarily closed for demanding money from the applicants.

The authorities of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) also took action against a Jana Seva Kendra in Athagarh for demanding money for the Subhadra forms and online registration.

