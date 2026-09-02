Subarnarekha crosses danger mark in Jaleswar, flood threat mounts

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Baleshwar: Water in Rajghat, has swelled to 11.52 metre against a flood level of 10.36 metre and submerged low lying areas of Balasore district.

The Subarnarekha river has overflowed its danger mark at Jaleswar.

As per reports, water-level of river Subarnarekha at Rajghat rose to 11.52m this morning against danger mark of 10.36m at 6 am.

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Low-lying areas in Jaleswar, Baliapal and Bhograi blocks have been inundated while communication networks at many places have been snapped.

The authorities have been on high alert since the recent surge of a river threatening inundation in Northern Odisha.

People residing on the low-lying areas of districts in the State had been advised to maintain vigilant while the entire relief and rescue operations is under the vigil of the authorities.