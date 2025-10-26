Subarnapur police arrests 3 with fake notes worth over Rs 4 lakh 

Advertisement

Subarnapur: Subarnapur police on Sunday arrested as many as three persons after seizing fake notes of Rs 500 denomination worth over Rs 4 lakh from their possessions in Binika area of the district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jayanarayan Bastia of Rengali and Ashok Nayak and Abhisek Hota of Binika.

In a press conference, Subarnapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Narayan Nayak informed that a team of Subarnapur police conducted a raid after getting information from reliable sources and seized over 803 counterfeit notes from their possessions.

By the time the trio were arrested, they had already circulated fake notes worth around Rs 2 lakh in the local market, informed Narayan Nayak adding that all of them were forwarded to the court following document works.

Further probe into the matter is underway to find out others’ involvement in the racket.