Subarnapur: Ninth grade student brutally beaten in school premises, video uploaded to Instagram

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Sonepur: A ninth-grade student was brutally beaten inside a school premises in Odisha’s Subarnapur district. It was seen in a video.

The disturbing incident, captured on video, shows three of the classmates of the victim student and two outsider students assaulting the ninth class student with fists, kicks, and slaps.

Another student recorded the violence on the phone, and the video was later uploaded to Instagram with a threatening caption that this time the victim student survived, not next time.

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Following the incident, the victim student’s father has filed a complaint at the Ulunda police station. Taking action in the case, Police have brought the accused students and questioning.

We are yet to get reaction of the school principal or any departmental officer over this incident. However, the SP has assured strict action against the culprits.