Subarnapur Newlywed bride kidnap: Kidnapper Sanjay Sahoo, bride Rashmi nabbed, watch

Sonepur: Police have busted the newlywed bride kidnap drama that too place in Subarnapur district of Odisha recently and arrested the Kidnapper boyfriend. Police arrested the bride and her boyfriend from Sambalpur’s Budharaja area with the help of Sambalpur Police.

As per the information received, Sanjay Sahoo who kidnapped the newlywed at gunpoint was arrested. Sambalpur police arrested girlfriend Rashmi along with Sanjay from Professor Colony in Budharaja. They were hiding at a friend’s place of Sanjay.

Sambalpur police and Subarnapur police arrested both of them in a joint operation. After the arrest, both of them were handed over to Subarnapur police.

It is to be noted that the newlywed woman had plotted her own kidnapping with her ex-boyfriend Sanjay, leaving her husband stunned.

According to reports, Rinku Putel, a resident of Kamakshya Nagar in Balangir town, married Rashmi of Bandhapali, Boudh district, on February 21. After the marriage, the couple was on their way back home when a white Maruti car intercepted them near Nua Bandha under Tarbha police station limits in Subarnapur district. The woman’s ex-boyfriend, armed with a gun, allegedly pulled her into the car and fled from the scene with the newlywed woman.

Following the incident, the groom filed a complaint with Tarbha police, claiming his wife was kidnapped. However, during investigation, Police found that the woman had herself called her ex-boyfriend, and they had planned the fake kidnapping.

Subarnapur SP confirmed that the woman was the mastermind behind the plot, citing her previous relationship with the accused as the motive. Both the woman and her ex-boyfriend have voluntarily eloped and no case of kidnapping, Police had said.

