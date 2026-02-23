Subarnapur: Bride plots own kidnapping, fools husband with boyfriend’s help, watch

Advertisement

Sonepur: A bizarre incident has unfolded in Subarnapur district of Odisha recently where a newlywed woman has been found to have plotted her own kidnapping with her ex-boyfriend, leaving her husband stunned.

According to reports, Rinku Putel, a resident of Kamakshya Nagar in Balangir town, married Rashmi of Bandhapali, Boudh district, on February 21. After the marriage, the couple was on their way back home when a white Maruti car intercepted them near Nua Bandha under Tarbha police station limits in Subarnapur district. The woman’s ex-boyfriend, armed with a gun, allegedly pulled her into the car and fled from the scene with the newlywed woman.

Following the incident, the groom filed a complaint with Tarbha police, claiming his wife was kidnapped. However, during investigation, Police found that the woman had herself called her ex-boyfriend, and they had planned the fake kidnapping.

Subarnapur SP confirmed that the woman was the mastermind behind the plot, citing her previous relationship with the accused as the motive. Both the woman and her ex-boyfriend have voluntarily eloped and no case of kidnapping, Police said.

