Sub Inspector goes missing after falling into waterfall in Koraput, Search underway

Koraput: A Sub Inspector has gone missing on Monday after he fell into a waterfall in Koraput district. The incident took place at the Guguli waterfall in Kotapad area of the Koraput district.

According to sources, the missing SI has been identified as Akash Choudhary who was working at the Nagarnar police station in Chhattisgarh.

The missing SI visited the waterfall along with four others for picnic when the mishap took place.

No traces of Akash has been found yet. Kotapad firefighters have reached the spot and have launched an rescue operation for Akash.

