Students fall sick at various places in Odisha during Independence day celebrations

Begunia/Anandapur/Nayagarh: Students have fallen sick at various places while hoisting the national flag during Independence day celebrations. In Begunia of Khurda district, some students have reportedly become unconscious. As the ambulance was not available, the students were taken to the medical center on a bike.

Later six students fell ill while hoisting the national flag at Anandpur Stadium. Five students of a school who had come to participate in the Anandpur sub-district level parade fell ill and became unconscious.

All the sick have been admitted to the Anandpur Hospital. It is believed that the students fell ill due to the unbearable heat and humidity as they had to stand in the field for a long time. While the sub-district level parade was going on in Anandpur Stadium, it was seen that the students of Fakirpur High School fell sick. According to the doctor, this happened due to excessive heat.

The 78th Independence Day of the district was celebrated today at Nayagarh PTS ground. From 7:30 am in the morning, the students of the school and college came to the ground. The Collector hoisted the flag at 9 o’clock in the morning. Then the parade started. After the parade, the students fell sick. 15 students fell ill during the parade, they were admitted to Nayagarh District Hospital. More than 15 students were taken to Nayagarh main hospital due to serious condition. The doctor has released some students home after primary treatment.