Students can apply for re-verification of matric answer sheets from May 11: Odisha BSE

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Bhubaneswar: Students can apply for re-verification of matric answer sheets from May 11, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

In a notification, the BSE, Odisha informed that the process of submitting applications and fees for the re-verification (Checking of Addition of Marks) of subjective and objective for the Annual High School Certificate Examination, 2026, and for the submission of scanned copies of answer books will commence from May 11 and will continue till midnight of May 22.

The guidelines for applying online for re-verification of matric answer sheets will be available on the website www.bseodisha.ac.in soon, read the notification.

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The board authorities will complete the re-verification process and issue the revised Marks Statement and the exact copy of the answer sheets, which the applicants can download from the website of the board, it said adding that details regarding this will be communicated through a notification at a later date.

However, the candidates who have appeared in Madhya Sanskrit Examination, 2026 and State Open School Examination 1st (SOSC Exam), 2026 can apply through off-line between May 11 to May 22 at the Head and Branch Offices of the Board of Secondary Education only on working days.

In no other case, the applications will be accepted after the specified date and time limit, the BSE cautioned.