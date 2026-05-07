Student found dead in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

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Bhadrak: The body of a NEET aspirant was recovered in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident took place in Nundar village under Tihidi Police Station limits.

The deceased student has been identified as Jyoti Prakash Barik.

As per the information received, Giridhari Barik lives in Nundar village under Tihidi Police Station limit for long years along with his wife and son. He runs a tea stall and lives in a rented house.

On Thursday, in absence of his parents at home the student allegedly took an extreme step at the home.

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The student had appeared for the NEET examination this year. It has been suspected that he has taken the step distressed over his poor performance in the NEET exam.

After his parents returned home, they found their son hanging. Accordingly, they rushed him to the Headquarter hospital of Bhadrak. However, the doctors there pronounced him dead.

After getting information, Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the sad demise of the student.