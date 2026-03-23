Student allegedly commits suicide at private hostel in Balasore

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Balasore: In a shocking incident, a Class 11 student allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at a private hostel in the Mathasahi area under Town Police Station late last night.

The deceased student has been identified as Bhim Maiti of Chhanua village under Basta police limits of the district. He was studying at Swastik Higher Secondary School located in the Mathasahi area under Town Police Station.

Meanwhile, Bhim’s family members have alleged that the student committed suicide due to the harassment by the school authorities.

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The school authorities on the other hand claimed that the deceased student secretly brought a mobile phone despite ban on usages of phones in the school.

The police, which reached the spot after getting information, are investigating the circumstances under which the student consumed the poison and killed himself. They said that the truth will be revealed after the completion of the investigation process.