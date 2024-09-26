Strict rules imposed for idol immersion procession during Cuttack Dussehra, dance by women prohibited

Cuttack: To avoid law and order situation, many strict restrictions have been prescribed that are to be followed during idol immersion procession after Dussehra in Cuttack of Odisha.

As per reports, even youths are not allowed to dance during the procession by waving handkerchief or ‘gamuchha’.

Similarly, the police administration have completely banned the dancing of women in the procession.

Cuttack Rural Police issued the restrictions for upcoming Durga Puja and Bhasani (idol immersion procession) in Cuttack.

It has been said that normally law and order situations erupt during Cuttack Dussehra Bhasani processions. For this, the district administration and the police administration have taken measures.

Such a decision has been taken in the preparation meeting of Sharadiya Durga Puja organized in the conference room of Cuttack District Collector recently.

Cuttack District Collector Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde, senior officers of Cuttack Rural Police along with president and secretaries of various puja committees were present in this meeting.

For puja and bhasani, among other rules, the rules of procession are to be followed as indicated. Any exception to this shall be punishable according to law. (Police Law Article 30).

In order to maintain discipline, the license holders and the Sahi Murabis have been asked to stay till the completion of the immersion of idols. The length of the procession will be limited.

People coming to the procession cannot consume or bring with them any kind of intoxicants such as cannabis, marijuana, Ganja, brown sugar, etc.

If someone is suspected of consuming or possessing drugs he will be restrained from the procession. Obstructing it will be punishable according to law.

People coming in the procession cannot bring any kind of deadly weapons like lathis, swords, arrows, spheres, guns, revolvers etc.

It is prohibited to exhibit shows of lathi, banati or swords etc. in the procession. If anyone disobeys it action will be taken against him immediately after he is removed from the procession. The procession will be conducted as per the order of the police officer.

If necessary, the playing of music may also be stopped at a place and the course of the procession may be changed as permitted in the licence.

The procession will be conducted in sequence and order. If necessary orders will be given to keep the road clean. According to that, the Murabis of the Medha will be forced to keep the road clear.

The medha may be stopped anywhere in case of disturbance. No medha will be allowed to be placed in the middle of the road or blocking the road.

During the specified time given in the license, the procession will come out and immersion will be completed.

Arrangements should be made so that there is no excessive noise in the procession. Any sculpture, placards, lightings that hurt sentiments of others or to offend the people of any caste or community are banned.

All rules of noise pollution as directed by the Orissa High Court to be followed. The license will be cancelled if any one of the above rules is violated.

Watch video here: