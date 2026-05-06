Strict action will be taken against schools obstructing teachers census duty

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday has issued a stern warning against obstruction for teachers census-related work, stating that strict action will be taken against those failing to comply with government directives.

The state government has taken a big decision regarding the ongoing Census-2027 in Odisha. Now, not only government but also private school teachers and staff will have to participate in the census work.

The government has received complaints from some private school authorities about not releasing their teachers for census work. Taking this matter seriously, Additional Secretary, School and Mass Education Department, Durga Prasad Mohapatra has issued a directive instructing all schools to immediately release the concerned teaching and non-teaching staff for the national exercise.

Advertisement

According to the department, census work is a mandatory national responsibility under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948, and all employees assigned for the task are legally bound to participate. The department clarified that institutions cannot withhold or delay the release of teachers once they have been officially deputed for the exercise.

Officials said the census is a crucial administrative process that helps the government formulate welfare schemes and development policies based on accurate population data. Any obstruction in the process could affect the timely completion of the exercise. After this strict approach of the state government, the pressure on private schools has increased.

The government has cautioned that any school authority found violating the instructions or deliberately creating hurdles will face stringent disciplinary action as per government norms.