Strict action against traffic violations in Odisha from March 21

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Reckless drivers should beware. Strict action will begin from March 21 against traffic rule violations. Vehicle checking will be intensified as part of a special enforcement drive by the Transport Department across the state.

According to directions from Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, the State Transport Authority Odisha has issued instructions to all Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Additional RTOs to conduct strict enforcement with the support of police.

The special drive will be carried out across the state from March 21 to March 31 to strengthen compliance with road safety rules and create public awareness. Enforcement teams will focus on important locations such as accident-prone areas, national and state highways, mining and industrial zones, major city and village roads, key junctions, market areas, and bus stands.

During the campaign, strict checks will be conducted against:

Advertisement

Over-speeding

Drunk driving

Riding without a helmet

Driving on the wrong side

Overloading

Carrying passengers in goods vehicles

Driving without a valid driving license

Underage driving

More than two riders on a two-wheeler

Other traffic rule violations

Special attention will also be given to heavy vehicles such as tippers, dumpers, trucks, and other vehicles used in mining and construction work. Their driving licenses, overloading issues, and compliance with legal transport regulations will be strictly monitored.

To ensure effective implementation, the Transport Department will conduct this enforcement drive in coordination with the district administration and police across Odisha.