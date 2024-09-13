Street food vendors in Bhubaneswar are now to follow these guidelines; check details

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released new guidelines for street vendors and food stall owners in the State Capital City.

The BMC issued the new guidelines with the aim to ensure safety, cleanliness, and health concerns of the consumers and urged the food vendors to mandatorily adhere to the guidelines.

The City civic body warned that in case of any violation of the following guidelines, either fines will be imposed or the shops will be shut with the cancellation of trade license.

Here are the guidelines for the street food vendors in Bhubaneswar:

All the food outlets have been directed to mandatorily obtain food licenses

Food vendors will have to wear headscarves, masks, and gloves while serving food

They should wear clean clothes with apron on top

Outlet must not serve food on use and throw plates, but use steel plates, spoons, cups, and other utensils

Keep all the food covered

Oil paper over the plates before serving food to customers

Safe water and cooking to be used

Replace water that is used to clean the plates and other utensils

Maintain two dustbins – for dry and wet residuals

Keep the shop and surrounding area clean and hygienic

Do not serve stale food to the customers

The BMC also asked the tea vendors to serve tea with clay cups and avoid using the use and throw cups.