Stray dogs catching to start in Bhubaneswar from December 25, in less than 2 months 500 veils of dog bite injection used up

Bhubaneswar: The residents of Bhubaneswar are gripped with the terror of the stray dogs. In the last few days, many people including elderly and children have been subjected to dog bite. As the stray dogs are roaming in the roads, many accidents are also occurring. For this stray dog catching in Bhubaneswar will start from tomorrow.

Mayor Sulochana Das has herself accepted that stray dogs are roaming unbarred in the state. She said that as from last many days, catching stray dogs has not been done, the number of stray dogs in the city has risen.

She said,“Their catching in the state was paused after High Court of Orissa put a stay in the matter. BMC will take steps in this regard.”

Former Union Minister Menaka Gandhi had filed a case against this, after which it was given a stay order. Modern hospitals have been built for the stray dogs. As the ongoing case is over now, the stray dog catching in Bhubaneswar will be taken seriously.

As many as 500 injections given for dog bites have been used up in just 1.5 months’ span. She has asked for the help of the locals also as at many times, the BMC workers are misbehaved by the locals while catching the canines.