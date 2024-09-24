Stray dog mauls two minor boys on way to school in Odisha

Puri: In an unfortunate incident, a stray dog mauled two minor boys while they were going to school in Odisha’s Puri district today.

Ritesh Dalai and Pinu Palai who are the students of the Morada Project Primary School were reportedly going to attend their classes today. However, a stray dog reportedly attacked both of them.

The class fourth students were rescued by some locals and were rushed to Krushnaprasad Community Health centre for treatment.

The incident has shocked everyone while the student and staff of the school expressed their concern and prayed for the speedy recovery of the minor boys.

Meanwhile, the schools goers have been advised to be vigilant while walking on the road and the local administration has taken steps to disperse the stray dog from the area.

Also Read: Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad