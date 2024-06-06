Stoppage of BSKY card mere rumor: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha clarified that the stoppage of BSKY card is a mere rumor. The Health Department said, “This is to clarify that all BSKY beneficiaries will continue to avail cashless healthcare services.”

The Department further clarified on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle said that, “Hospitals have been sensitized to continue treatment to beneficiaries without any disruption. All claims raised by hospitals will be paid by SHAS as before.”

Hence the rumours of the card being stopped are false and the treatments shall go on as usual. It is worth mentioning that there were reports that some private hospitals of Odisha are not accepting the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) card. Reportedly complaints have surfaced regarding this allegation.

As per reports, after the results of the General Election – 2024 were declared yesterday, there are many complaints about BSKY cards not accepted in private hospitals.

Reportedly, some private hospitals of the state are returning patients without providing treatment saying that there is stoppage of BSKY card. In this regard Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal has said that this is very unfortunate.

As per an X post (formerly Twitter) by BJP, Odisha the state BJP chief said, “Patients and diseases have no religion or caste. It is the priority of every government to provide health services to the common citizens. Change of government is a continuous process. It is a social and legal crime to create conflict in people’s minds and keep them away from medical services. The administration should be alert to such false rumors while refraining from such social crimes and providing proper and better quality services to the patients.”