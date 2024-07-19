Stop harassing with false allegations, come to the court if you have evidence: Anubhav to Varsha as she skips summons

Cuttack: Stop harassing me with false allegations, come to the court if you have evidence, said Ollywood actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty to his divorced wife Varsha Priyadarshini today.

The Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Cuttack had summoned Anubhav and Varsha and her sister Bananee to appear before it today in connection with the domestic violence case filed by Varsha against Anubhav.

Anubhav and Bananee reached the court today as per the schedule but Varsha did not turn up. This is the second time that she skipped the court summons.

Meanwhile, Anubhav expressed his disappointment over the absence of Varsha in court and requested her not to harass him further by skipping the court summons. “The examination chief regarding the domestic violence case filed against me was supposed to be held today. The court had summoned Varsha Priyadarshini and her sister. However, if I’m not wrong she has skipped 3-4 summonses by now,” he said while speaking to the media persons.

I really expect that Varsha, who herself is the complainant, come to the court. She had made allegations against me but not coming to the court now while I’m coming and sitting here for hours without food. I come here with due respect to the court and the law of the land. It would be better if she also shows some respect as her followers consider her as an icon. This is not less than any physical or mental cruelty.

Through you I sincerely request her from the bottom of my heart to come to the court and given the evidences based on which you have field case against me. If not, withdraw the case. It will not be good for anyone to drag the case by leveling false allegations against me.

“There is no any truth of any of the case she has filed against me. All cases are baseless. It is saddening to see that a woman whom once I loved so much has leveled false allegations against me,” he said.

The court has reportedly scheduled the next hearing of the case on July 23.

Notably, Varsha had filed a complaint at the Purighat police station against Anubhav and two of his associates- Sujit Dallei and Khagendra Prasad Sahu- in December 2022 alleging that they had forcibly confined her to a room in the actor’s residence in Nandisahi. Later, a police team rescued her from captivity. Subsequently, the police registered a case against Mohanty.

